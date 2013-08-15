representing journalists and media professionals in a digital world
Contact
News
Organize
Collective Bargaining
COVID-19
LATEST
April
24
2020
Blue Ridge NewsGuild members ratify first contract
April
22
2020
WIRED workers announce union campaign; seek to join organized ranks of Condé Nast publications
April
20
2020
Pageant Media’s U.S. workers announce union drive
April
9
2020
NewsGuild to congressional leaders: News coverage must be a priority in the next stimulus package
COVID-19
Support for news industry stimulus gains momentum
Life-saving news needs a stimulus
What The NewsGuild is doing
Organizing
Journalists of Palm Beach Post, Daily News: ‘We’re unionizing.’
Wyoming journalists to unionize to ‘protect legacy as essential public trust’
Staff of Political Research Associates win voluntary union recognition
Our Union @ Work
Union Member Rights in the Workplace
How a Union Leads to a Better Workplace
Electing Union Leaders
Movement Building
Our Media Community
Our Mission
Our Members
ORGANIZE WITH US
VIDEO
Arizona Republic Guild - We're Forming a Union!
The journalists of the Arizona Republic tell why they are forming the Arizona Republic Guild.
VIDEO
Equal Pay Day 2019